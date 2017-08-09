Astana postpones First Bell ceremonies at schools

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The First Bell Ceremony at secondary schools across Astana has been rescheduled, Kazinform has learnt from a source at the Education Department of Astana city.

"Due to the fact that the Day of Knowledge coincides with Eid al-Adha in Kazakhstan this year, the First Bell ceremonies will take place on September 2 instead of September 1," press secretary of the department Zhazira Assanova said.



According to her, schools will be in session starting from September 2. School year for college students will begin on September 18.