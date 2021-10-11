EN
    Astana – Premier Tech announces race roster for Coppa Agostoni

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in Italian one-day race Coppa Agostoni, which is going to be held on Monday, October 11th, the Team’s official website reads.

    Rider Roster: Manuele Boaro (ITA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Rodrigo Contreras (COL), Matteo Sobrero (ITA).

    Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).

    Race information: https://www.coppaagostoni.it


