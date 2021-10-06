Astana – Premier Tech announces race roster for Milano-Torino

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will continue its Italian campaign with the oldest ode-day race Milano – Torino, those 102nd edition will held on October 6th.

Rider roster: Samuele Battistella (ESP), Rodrigo Contreras (COL), Fabio Felline (ITA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Matteo Sobrero (ITA), Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).