Astana – Premier Tech announces race roster for Tre Valli Varesine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the Italian 1.Pro one-day race Tre Valli Varesine, which will be held on October 5th.

Rider roster: Alex Aranburu (SPA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Rodrigo Contreras (COL), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Javier Romo (SPA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).

Race information: https://www.trevallivaresine.com/it/index/