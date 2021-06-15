EN
    18:40, 15 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Astana – Premier Tech for Adriatica Ionica Race

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the 2.1 stage race Adriatica Ionica Race / Sulle Rotte della Serenissima, which will be held in Italy from June 15th to 17th, its official website reads.

    Rider Roster: Fabio Felline (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Merhawi Kudus (ERI), Matteo Sobrero (ITA), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Nikita Stalnov (KAZ).

    Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).

    Race information: https://airace.it


    Sport Cycling
