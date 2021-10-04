08:25, 04 October 2021 | GMT +6
Astana – Premier Tech for Coppa Bernocchi
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the Italian Conde-day race Coppa Bernocchi on October 4th.
Rider roster: Alex Aranburu (SPA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Javier Romo (SPA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Luis Leon Sanchez (SPA), Mattteo Sobrero (ITA), the Team’s official website reads.
Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).
Race information: https://www.uslegnanese.it