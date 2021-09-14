Astana – Premier Tech for Giro Della Toscana and Coppa Sabatini

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech is going to take part in two Italian Conde-day races: Giro della Toscana (September 15th) and Coppa Sabatini (September 16th).

Rider roster for both races: Samuele Battistella (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Merhawi Kudus (ERI), Harold Tejada (COL), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA).

Race information: http://www.girodellatoscana.com