07:14, 14 September 2021 | GMT +6
Astana – Premier Tech for Giro Della Toscana and Coppa Sabatini
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech is going to take part in two Italian Conde-day races: Giro della Toscana (September 15th) and Coppa Sabatini (September 16th).
Rider roster for both races: Samuele Battistella (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Merhawi Kudus (ERI), Harold Tejada (COL), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), the Team’s official website reads.
Sports director: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA).
Race information: http://www.girodellatoscana.com