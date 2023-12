NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech is going to take part in the 2.1 stage race La Route d’Occitanie, which will be held from June 10th to 13th, its official website reads.

Rider roster: Gleb Brussenskiy, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Merhawi Kudus, Yuriy Natarov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Oscar Rodriguez, Luis Leon Sanchez.

Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov, Dmitriy Muravyev.

Race information: https://www.laroutedoccitanie.fr