Astana – Premier Tech for Tour de Slovaquie

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour de Slovaquie, which will be held from September 15th to 19th.

Rider roster: Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (DEN), Benjamin Perry (CAN), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports director: Sergey Yakovlev.

Race information: https://www.okoloslovenska.com