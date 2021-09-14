11:15, 14 September 2021 | GMT +6
Astana – Premier Tech for Tour de Slovaquie
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour de Slovaquie, which will be held from September 15th to 19th.
Rider roster: Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (DEN), Benjamin Perry (CAN), the Team’s official website reads.
Sports director: Sergey Yakovlev.
Race information: https://www.okoloslovenska.com