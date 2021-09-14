EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:15, 14 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Astana – Premier Tech for Tour de Slovaquie

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour de Slovaquie, which will be held from September 15th to 19th.

    Rider roster: Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (DEN), Benjamin Perry (CAN), the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports director: Sergey Yakovlev.

    Race information: https://www.okoloslovenska.com


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!