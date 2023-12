NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of Slovenia, which is going to be held from June 9th to 13th, its official website reads.

Rider roster: Samuele Battistella, Fabio Felline, Davide Martinelli, Matteo Sobrero, Javier Romo, Nikita Stalnov.

Sports director: Giuseppe Martinelli.

Race information: https://tourofslovenia.si/en