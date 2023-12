NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the Italian one-day gravel race Serenissima Gravel, which will be held on October 15th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA).

Bruno Cenghialta (ITA), Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) will serve as sports directors.