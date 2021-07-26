Astana-Premier Tech reveals roster for Spanish race

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana – Premier Tech is ready to open its second part of the 2021 cycling season with two Spanish one-day races, Prueba Villafranca – Ordiziako Klasika (July 25th) and Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (July 29th), Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Yevgeniy Gidich, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yuriy Natarov, Javier Romo, Oscar Rodriguez, Nikita Stalnov, Luis Leon Sanchez.

Giuseppe Martinelli will serve as the sports director in the race.