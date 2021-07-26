EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:41, 26 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Astana-Premier Tech reveals roster for Spanish race

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana – Premier Tech is ready to open its second part of the 2021 cycling season with two Spanish one-day races, Prueba Villafranca – Ordiziako Klasika (July 25th) and Vuelta a Castilla y Leon (July 29th), Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Yevgeniy Gidich, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yuriy Natarov, Javier Romo, Oscar Rodriguez, Nikita Stalnov, Luis Leon Sanchez.

    Giuseppe Martinelli will serve as the sports director in the race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!