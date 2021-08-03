EN
    07:45, 03 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Astana Premier Tech reveals roster for Vuelta a Burgos 2021

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Premier Tech has revealed its roster for the multi-day stage race Vuelta a Burgos 2021 to take place August 3-7 in the Burgos province of Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rides roster includes Rodrigo Contreras, Gorka Izagirre, Harold Tejada, Yuriy Natarov, Luis Leon Sanchez, Oscar Rodriguez and Aleksandr Vlasov.

    Sports director in race: Giuseppe Martinelli.


