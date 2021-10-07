Astana – Premier Tech‘s roster for Gran Piemonte

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the Italian 1.Pro one-day race Gran Piemonte on October 7th.

Rider roster: Alex Aranburu (SPA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Rodrigo Contreras (COL), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Matteo Sobrero (ITA), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors: Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).

Race information: https://www.ilgranpiemonte.it