Astana Presidential Club joins #Abai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Presidential Club supports the #Abai175 poetry challenge dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai, the club’s press service reports.

The sportsmen recited the poet’s poem and shared the video in social media.

Astana Pro Team rider Alexey Lutsenko, Astana FC captain Nenad Erić and attacker Firmin Mubele, Barys HC Nikita Mikhailis, Basketball Club Alexander Zhigulin and Askar Maidekin and new executive director at Astana FC Paul Ashworth joined the challenge reciting Kozimnin karasy poem of Abai.

The Astana Presidential Club passed the challenge on to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.