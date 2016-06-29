EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:11, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana Presidential Club to get its own weightlifting team

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Presidential Professional Sports Club (PPSC) will hold a press conference in the Kazakh capital tomorrow.

    Management of the club and its ambassadors are expected to participate, according to a post on its official Facebook page.

    The management will report on the performance of the clubs included into the PPSC and announce the establishment of a weightlifting team within the framework of the club. The club will reveal its plans for the future as well.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!