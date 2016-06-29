Astana Presidential Club to get its own weightlifting team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Presidential Professional Sports Club (PPSC) will hold a press conference in the Kazakh capital tomorrow.

Management of the club and its ambassadors are expected to participate, according to a post on its official Facebook page.



The management will report on the performance of the clubs included into the PPSC and announce the establishment of a weightlifting team within the framework of the club. The club will reveal its plans for the future as well.