Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Amstel Gold Race 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the famous classic race Amstel Gold Race, which will be held in the Netherlands on April 21st.

Team's line-up: Alexey Lutsenko, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Laurens De Vreese and Luis Leon Sanchez.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Bruno Cenghialta, the official website of the Astana Pro Team reads.

Race information: https://www.amstel.nl/amstelgoldrace