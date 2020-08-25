EN
    14:10, 25 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the one-day race Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France, which will be held tomorrow, on August 25th, the Team’s official website reads.

    Team's roster: Alex Aranburu, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Hernando Bohorquez, Laurens De Vreese, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Davide Martinelli.

    Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta and Sergey Yakovlev.

    Race information: https://www.grandprix-plouay.com


