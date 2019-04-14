EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:27, 14 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, which will be held from April 16th to 21st.

    Team's roster: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Merhawi Kudus, Yuriy Natarov and Artyom Zakharov, the Astana Pro Team official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Sergey Yakovlev and Assan Bazayev.

    Race information: https://www.tourofturkey.org.tr/

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!