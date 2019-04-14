Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, which will be held from April 16th to 21st.

Team's roster: Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Merhawi Kudus, Yuriy Natarov and Artyom Zakharov, the Astana Pro Team official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Sergey Yakovlev and Assan Bazayev.

Race information: https://www.tourofturkey.org.tr/