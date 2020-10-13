EN
    22:30, 13 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team announces its roster for Scheldeprijs 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the Belgian classic race Scheldeprijs, which will be held tomorrow, on October 14th.

    Team's line-up: Davide Martinelli, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Laurens De Vreese, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Hugo Houle and Artyom Zakharov, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.scheldeprijs.be/nl/sp/elite-mannen


    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
