EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:27, 21 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team announces its roster for UAE Tour 2020

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 23rd to 29th.

    Team's line-up: Hernando Bohorquez, Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Merhawi Kudus, Alexey Lutsenko, Oscar Rodriguez and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Dmitri Sedoun.

    Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com


    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!