Astana Pro Team announces its roster for UAE Tour 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 23rd to 29th.

Team's line-up: Hernando Bohorquez, Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Merhawi Kudus, Alexey Lutsenko, Oscar Rodriguez and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Dmitri Sedoun.

Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com