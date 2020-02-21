19:27, 21 February 2020 | GMT +6
Astana Pro Team announces its roster for UAE Tour 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the UCI WorldTour stage race UAE Tour, which will be held from February 23rd to 29th.
Team's line-up: Hernando Bohorquez, Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Merhawi Kudus, Alexey Lutsenko, Oscar Rodriguez and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, the Team’s official website reads.
Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov and Dmitri Sedoun.
Race information: https://www.theuaetour.com