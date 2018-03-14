EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:36, 14 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team announces Milano-Sanremo roster

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team has announced its participation in the first major classic race of the season, Milano-Sanremo, which will be held this Saturday, March 17th, the team's website reads.

    The team's roster for this year's La Classicissima includes Magnus Cort, Oscar Gatto, Alexey Lutsenko, Luis Leon Sanchez, Omar Fraile, Davide Villella, and Michael Valgren.

    Milano-Sanremo is an annual 298 km cycling race between the cities of Milan and Sanremo, in Northwest Italy. It is the longest professional one-day race in modern cycling.

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!