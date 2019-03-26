EN
    07:51, 26 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team announces roster for Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the Belgian one-day race Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, which will be held on March 27th, the team's press office informs.

    Team's roster: Davide Ballerini, Laurens De Vreese, Hugo Houle, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Manuele Boaro and Dmitriy Gruzdev.

    Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Lars Michaelsen.

    Race information: https://www.sport.be/driedaagse/fr/

    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
