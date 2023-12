NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 8th to 13th, the team's press office informs.

Team's line-up: Pello Bilbao, Jakob Fuglsang, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Omar Fraile, Alexey Lutsenko, Luis Leon Sanchez.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Giuseppe Martinelli.