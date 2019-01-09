Astana Pro Team announces roster for Santos Tour Down Under 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to open its 2019 season with the UCI WorldTour event Santos Tour Down Under, which will be held from January 15th to 20th in Adelaide, Australia, according to the information posted on the Kazakh team's official website.

Team's roster: Davide Ballerini, Manuele Boaro, Yevgeniy Gidich, Laurens De Vreese, Daniil Fominykh, Luis Leon Sanchez and Artyom Zakharov. The same roster, just without Artyom Zakharov, will take part in the traditional pre-race criterium Down Under Classic, which will be held on Sunday, January 13th.

Sports director in this race: Lars Michaelsen.