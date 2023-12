NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the famous stage race Tour de Suisse, which will be held from June 15th to 23rd, the team informs on its website.

Team's line-up: Rodrigo Contreras, Omar Fraile, Jan Hirt, Luis Leon Sanchez, Yuriy Natarov, Merhawi Kudus and Andrey Zeits.

Sports directors in race: Dmitri Sedoun and Lars Michaelsen