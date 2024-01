ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the famous Italian one-day race Tre Valli Varesine, which will be held tomorrow, on October 9th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Team's roster will include Dario Cataldo, Andriy Grivko, Tanel Kangert, Luis Leon Sanchez, Miguel Angel Lopez, Nikita Stalnov and Davide Villella.



Stefano Zanini will serve as sports director.