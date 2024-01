ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the team time trial of the UCI Road World Championships, which will be held in Innsbruck on September 23rd, Kazinform cites the team's media office.

Team's roster: Andriy Grivko, Magnus Cort, Alexey Lutsenko, Hugo Houle, Tanel Kangert and Michael Valgren.

Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov and Dmitri Sedoun.

