Astana Pro Team announces roster for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 25th to 31st, the team's press office informs.

Team's line-up: Pello Bilbao, Rodrigo Contreras, Merhawi Kudus, Miguel Angel Lopez, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Davide Villella and ANdrey Zeits.

Sports directors in race: Dmitri Sedoun and Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.voltacatalunya.cat/en