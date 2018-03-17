Astana Pro Team announces rosters for two March races

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team has announced its rosters for the next stages of the 2018 UCI World and Asia Tours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 19 to 25, the team will be represented by Pello Bilbao, Sergei Chernetskii, Jesper Hansen, Andriy Grivko, Jan Hirt, Nikita Stalnov and Andrey Zeits. And at the March 18-25 Le Tour de Langkawi by Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Riccardo Minali, Ruslan Tleubayev and Artyom Zakharov.



More information about the races can be found at voltacatalunya.cat and ltdl.my.





Photo courtesy of astanafans.com