    07:38, 05 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team announces team’s roster for Milano-Torino 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the Italian classic race Milano-Torino, which will be held tomorrow, on August 5th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Team's roster includes Zhandos Bizhigitov, Alex Aranburu, Manuele Boaro, Fabio Felline, Gorka Izagirre, Davide Martinelli, Daniil Fominykh.

    Alexandr Shefer and Stefano Zanini will serve as sports directors in race.


