EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:01, 28 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team confirms Tour de France-2017 line-up

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to start the famous Tour de France, which will be held from July 1st to 23rd in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, the team's press service reports.

    Team's line-up: Fabio Aru, Jakob Fuglsang, Dario Cataldo, Alexey Lutsenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Michael Valgren, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Andriy Grivko and Andrey Zeits.

    Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov, Alexandr Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli.

     

    Tags:
    EU Astana Sport Astana Pro Team Europe Cycling Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!