Astana Pro Team confirms Tour de France-2017 line-up

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to start the famous Tour de France, which will be held from July 1st to 23rd in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, the team's press service reports.

Team's line-up: Fabio Aru, Jakob Fuglsang, Dario Cataldo, Alexey Lutsenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Michael Valgren, Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev, Andriy Grivko and Andrey Zeits.

Sports directors: Dmitriy Fofonov, Alexandr Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli.