    11:54, 02 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team cyclist Sánchez stands 5th at Vuelta a España12th stage

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 12th stage of Vuelta a España has come to end.

    Belgian racer Jens Keukeleire from Orica-BikeExchange  won the stage. French Maxime Bouet from Etixx-QuickStep came the second and Italian Fabio Felline from Trek-Segafredo became the third.

    As for Astana Pro Team, Luis León Sánchez became the  best cyclist having finished the 5th.

     Vuelta a España, 12th stage 

    1. Jens Keukeleire (Belgium, «Orica-BikeExchange») - 4:31:43
    2.     Maxime Bouet (France, «Etixx-QuickStep»)
    3.     Fabio Felline (Italy, «Trek-Segafredo»)

    5. Luis León Sánchez (Spain, "Astana Pro Team").

