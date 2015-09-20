Astana Pro Team extended contract with Italian Andrea Guardini

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team announced about contract extension with 26-year-old Italian cyclist Andrea Guardini, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing Velolive.com.

Guardini will be representing "Astana" for the fourth season already. He recorded 14 victories for the team since 2013.

"Guardini is constantly progressing on our team and we are confident that he will be able to win many more races against the best cyclists for us," general manager of "Astana" team Alexander Vinokurov said.

As earlier reported, "Astana" team has already signed extensions with Michele Scarponi and Davide Malacarne. Фото: roadcyclinguk.com