Astana Pro Team granted UCI WorldTour license

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The License Commission of the UCI has granted a UCI WorldTour license to 17 teams following a full review of all criteria for attribution (administrative, ethical, financial and sporting).

According to Sports.kz, Astana Pro Team was included into the list.



Full list of the teams licensed by the License Commission:



Ag2R La Mondiale (France)



Astana Pro Team (Kazakhstan)



BMC Racing Team (U.S.)



Bora - Hansgrohe (Germany)



Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team (U.S.)



Team Dimension Data (SAR)



Quick-Step Floors (Belgium)



FDJ (France)



Lotto Soudal (Belgium)



Movistar Team (Spain)



Orica-BikeExchange (Australia)



Bahrain-Merida (Bahrain)



Team Katusha Alpecin (Switzerland)



Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo (the Netherlands)



Team Sky (Great Britain)



Team Sunweb (Germany)



Trek Segafredo (U.S.)