Astana Pro Team has new additions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro team signed contracts with cyclists Eros Capecchi and Gatis Smukulis, Vesti.kz informs citing the official website of the team.

The contracts are valid throughout 2016. Capecchi is a 29-years-old Italian professional cyclist competing since 2006. Smukulis is 28 years old, he is from Latvia.

"Eros Capecchi has a great experience and we need him to help Vincenzo Nibali at Grand tours. Gatis Smukulis is also very important for us during northern races, and his task will be helping our captain Lars Boom," General Manager of Astana Pro Team Alexander Vinokurov commented on the additions.

As earlier reported, Michele Landa and Rein Taaramae are leaving the team upon completion of the season.