ASTANA. KAZINFORM The amounts of prizes of the Tour de France 2016 participating teams were announced, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

British team Sky was awarded the biggest amount of prize – €599,240. AG2R La Mondia from France stands the second with €247,140 and Spanish Movistar is the third with €229,350.

Kazakstan’s Astana Pro Team was placed the 14th with €39,430.