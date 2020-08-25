Astana Pro Team ready for first Grand Tour of 2020 cycling season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready for the first Grand Tour of 2020 cycling season, the Tour de France, which will be held from August 29th to September 20th, its official website reads.

Team's roster: Miguel Angel Lopez, Alexey Lutsenko, Luis Leon Sanchez, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre, Hugo Houle, Omar Fraile and Harold Tejada.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Dmitri Sedoun and Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://www.letour.fr/en/