Astana Pro Team renews with Zhandos Bizhigitov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh rider Zhandos Bizhigitov will continue his professional way in cycling with Astana Pro Team in 2019. The agreement between the management and the rider was signed these days, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I am very happy to continue working in Astana Pro Team. The first two years flew away very fast. I was able to get some experience, but, I think more work has to be done to reach really high results. In the next season I want to continue working hard, to get new experience and forces to step on a new level to be ready for the big goals," said Zhandos Bizhigitov.

Zhandos Bizhigitov (27) his first two seasons as a pro rider spent in Astana Pro Team. Last year together with the National Kazakhstan Team he won the team time trial and was third in the road race at the Asian Cycling Championships. Later, he became the Kazakhstan TT Champion and finished his debut Giro d'Italia. In 2018 Bizhigitov supported his teammates at the Itzulia Basque Country (a stage victory for Omar Fraile), the Tour of Austria (a stage victory for Alexey Lutsenko), the Dubai Tour (second place in GC for Magnus Cort), the Tour of Croatia (third place in GC for Yevgeniy Gidich). Besides, as a member of the Kazakhstan National Team Zhandos supported Alexey Lutsenko on his way to the historical gold medal at the Asian Games in Indonesia.



"I believe that Zhandos Bizhigitov can reach a solid progress in the next season. He has everything to do it, both, talent and big desire. This year was not his best season if we talk about personal results, but, he was really strong as a helper in a set of races where Astana Team has reached the success. I think, having this experience of the first two professional years, the big results will come to him in the next season," said general manager Alexandr Vinokurov.