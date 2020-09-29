Astana Pro Team reveal team roster for La Fleche Wallonne 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour classic race La Flèche Wallonne, which will be held in Belgium on September 30th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's line-up consists of Omar Fraile, Gorka Izagirre, Hugo Houle, Merhawi Kudus, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and Rodrigo Contreras.

Dmitriy Fofonov and Stefano Zanini will serve as sports directors in race.