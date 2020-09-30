Astana Pro Team revealed Gori d’Italia 2020 roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready to announce its roster for the second Grand tour of the season - the Giro d'Italia, which is going to be held from October 3rd to 25th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's roster includes Jakob Fuglsang, Aleksandr Vlasov, Miguel Angel Lopez, Yuriy Natarov, Manuele Boaro, Fabio Felline, Vadim Pronskiy and Oscar Rodriguez.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli and Bruno Cenghialta.