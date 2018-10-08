Astana Pro Team reveals roster for Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, which will be held from October 9th to 14th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Zhandos Bizhigitov, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Moreno Moser, Alexey Lutsenko, Ruslan Tleubayev and Artyom Zakharov will comprise the team's roster during the race.



Alexandr Shefer and Sergey Yakovlev will serve as sports directors.