EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:22, 27 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Astana Pro Team reveals Tour of Almaty 2019 roster

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is coming to the Tour of Almaty, which will be held from August 30th to 31st, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Team's line-up includes Yevgeniy Gidich, Daniil Fominykh, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Yuriy Natarov, Nikita Stalnov and Artyom Zakharov.

    Assan Bazayev will serve as sports director in race.

    You can find more information about the race at https://tourofalmaty.kz/en/

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!