Astana Pro Team rider Lutsenko wins Tour of Almaty for 3rd consecutive year

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team rider Alexey Lutsenko won the Tour of Almaty race for the third time in his professional career.



Previously Lutsenko claimed the title in 2014 and 2015.





This was the fourth time Almaty city welcomed the professional road bicycle race bringing together 14 teams from Europe and Asia

.



The Tour of Almaty sanctioned by the UCI as a 1.1 race was broadcast live by Eurosport and Kazakhstan's KazSport TV channels.

The overall prize fund of the race totaled €39,000. The winner pocketed a €15,000 prize. The runner-up and the winner of the third place got €10,000 and €5,000 respectively.



The race started at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Zheltoksan Street and Al-Farabi Avenue.



The race was organized as part of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on Implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms, Nurly Zhol governmental programme and within celebration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.



Such mass competitions give a positive impetus to the development of tourism and improvement of the country's image and upgrading the level of Kazakhstani sport.



Noteworthy to say, that such sports events are held under the step 88 of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan. The step 88 provides for development and implementation of the national project on promotion of the idea of the universal labour society which can be achieved namely due to personal success stories of those Kazakhstanis who have demonstrated their excellence in sport.