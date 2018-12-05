EN
    07:28, 05 December 2018

    Astana Pro Team rider Omar Frailer injured in Madrid car accident

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team rider Omar Fraile got in a road traffic accident in Madrid, Spain.

    "@OmarFraile and his girlfriend were involved in a car accident on Sunday, driving back from a criterium in Madrid. They both have non-life threatening injuries, with Omar having back pains and a fissured rib. His girlfriend will have surgery due to six broken ribs and a broken vertebrae. We wish them both a speedy recovery from this shocking accident" a statement of the team in Twitter reads.

    In April 2018, Omar Fraile became the first to cross the finish line at the 1st stage of Tour de Romandie.

