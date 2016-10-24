Astana Pro Team rider Tanel Kangert wins 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team rider Tanel Kangert from Estonia won the 2016 Abu Dhabi Tour, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nicholas Roche of Team Sky was second in the General Classification. Lampre - Merida rider Diego Ulissi finished third.



It should be noted that Vincenzo Nibali of Astana Pro Team was fourth in the General Classification.



British cyclist Mark Cavendish of Team Dimension Data won the Final Stage 4 of the tour. Coming in second was Italian Giacomo Nizzolo of Trek Segafredo. Team Sky's Elia Viviani rounded out the top three.