Astana Pro Team riders visit Kazakhstani pavilion at EXPO 2015 in Milan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After wrapping up their successful participation in the 2015 Giro d'Italia race, Astana Pro Team riders paid a visit to Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO 2015 in Milan, Sports.kz reports.

Fabio Aru, Mikel Landa and Diego Rosa were surprised with interactive and multimedia technologies used in the pavilion, Astana Pro Team's Twitter account says. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO 2015 in Milan is full of surprises. It is divided into 6 zones dedicated to agriculture, live stock breeding, aquaculture, ecology, soil management and astonishing facts about Kazakhstan. Besides, it is one of the most frequently visited pavilions at the exhibition.