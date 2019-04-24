Astana Pro Team riders won team trial at 2019 Asian championships in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh riders of Astana Pro Team Zhandos Bizhigitov, Evgeniy Gidich, Daniil Fominykh, Artyom Zakharov, Yuriy Natarov and Dmitriy Gruzdev, who were representing Kazakhstan National Team, won the first golden medal of Asian road cycling championships 2019, finishing with the best time at TTT.

Astana Pro Team riders finished 40 km long team time trial on the roads of Uzbekistan capital Tashkent in 44 minutes 16 seconds, 1 minute 45 seconds ahead of South Korea team, who was second, Hong Kong team concluded podium, the team's official website reads.

"Guys made a great job today, working hard together until the last kilometer. It was expected result because all of our riders are in a good shape, they just finished Tour of Turkey on Sunday. We were sure, that we will show the best result, we were aware only of any technical problems, but, hopefully, everything went good for us and now we are the champions!,"commented head coach of Kazakhstan National team Assan Bazayev, who was also with Astana Pro Team at Tour of Turkey as a sports director.