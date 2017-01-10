Astana Pro Team's kit named best among 18 teams

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UK's leading online road cycling magazine RoadCyclingUK, ranked kits of 18 teams for the coming season 2017.

There is going to be 37 races under UCI WorldTour. It starts with Tour Down Under on 17 January. And the last race of the season is the much-anticipated Tour of Guangxi on October 24.

RoadCyclingUK named Astana Pro Team's kit the best.

Astana Pro Team has kept the sky-blue color that represents flag of Kazakhstan. But there is one big change in this year's kit.

The new kit made by Giordana consists of a sky-blue jersey that smoothly ties into black shorts in color. Yellow accents symbolize hope for success in Tour de France, in case of victory at Giro d'Italia they might be changed to pink.

Another two countries in the top three are Cannondale-Drapac and Katusha-Alpecin.

New Zealand's Cannondale-Drapac's kit is mostly green with red cuffs and collar, as a nod to sponsorship and a black hem that matches black shorts.





Katusha-Alpecin's jersey was number one at World Tour 2016. The new design kept the basic color set - Red.





4) Trek-Segafredo





5) Movistar





6) Lotto-Soudal





7) Orica-Scott





8) LottoNL-Jumbo





9) Dimension Data





10) Bahrain-Merida





11) Sunweb





12) UAE-Abu Dhabi





13) Bora-Hansgrohe





14) QuickStep Floors





15) Team Sky





16) Ag2r-La Mondiale





17) BMC Racing





18) FDJ



