Astana Pro Team's Miguel Angel Lopez wins last stage of Velta a Burgos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miguel Angel Lopez attacked inside the final kilometer of the stage, taking a small gap enough to win the stage. Two Spanish riders, Enric Mas and Mikel Landa finished behind Astana rider to complete the daily podium, team's press release reads.

"We are very happy with this victory. Honestly, we considered this stage from the beginning of the race and wanted to do it well! We knew Sky will control the race and we wanted to delegate as many riders in front as we could. On the last climb, we did our best to work for Miguel. In the final, our riders worked hard to close the gap and to provide Miguel a chance to attack. Lopez was able to stay together with Landa and De La Cruz and in the last km, he just was the strongest. I think this is a nice victory for Miguel, but also for the whole team," said sports director Bruno Cenghialta.

Another Astana ProTeam rider Sergei Chernetckii finished 8th at the final stage, 48 seconds behind his teammate.

Mikel Landa became the final winner of the Vuelta a Burgos 2017, ahead of Enric Mas and David De la Cruz. Miguel Angel Lopez is 4th in final classification (+0.51), Sergei Chernetckii is 8th (+2.19).

Astana won the final team's classification of the Vuelta a Burgos.